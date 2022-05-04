IAMGOLD Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04, revenue of $356.6M beats by $35.88M; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 04, 2022 2:36 AM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • IAMGOLD press release (NYSE:IAG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $356.6M (+19.9% Y/Y) beats by $35.88M.
  • Attributable gold production for the first quarter was 174,000 ounces, up 21,000 ounces or 14% from the prior quarter, on continued strong performance from Essakane and improvements at Rosebel.
  • Cost of sales per ounce sold of $1,035, cash cost per ounce sold of $1,017 and all-in sustaining costs per ounce sold of $1,490.
  • Mine-site free cash flow of $87.5M.
  • Cash costs per ounce sold in the first quarter was $1,017, down $196 per ounce or 16% from the prior quarter on strong gold sales.
  • AISC per ounce sold of $1,490 was down $47 per ounce or 3% from the prior quarter.
  • Attributable gold production guidance for 2022 is unchanged and is expected to be in the range of 570,000 to 640,000 ounces.
  • Costs guidance for 2022 is unchanged with cash costs expected to be between $1,100 and $1,150 per ounce sold and AISC expected to be between $1,650 and $1,690 per ounce sold.
  • Attributable gold production at Essakane in 2022 is expected to approximate the top-end of the range of 360,000 to 385,000 ounces.
  • Attributable gold production at Rosebel in 2022 is expected to be in the range of 155,000 to 180,000 ounces.
  • Gold production at the Westwood complex in 2022 is expected to be in the range of 55,000 to 75,000 ounces.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.