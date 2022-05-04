IAMGOLD Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04, revenue of $356.6M beats by $35.88M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 04, 2022 2:36 AM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- IAMGOLD press release (NYSE:IAG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $356.6M (+19.9% Y/Y) beats by $35.88M.
- Attributable gold production for the first quarter was 174,000 ounces, up 21,000 ounces or 14% from the prior quarter, on continued strong performance from Essakane and improvements at Rosebel.
- Cost of sales per ounce sold of $1,035, cash cost per ounce sold of $1,017 and all-in sustaining costs per ounce sold of $1,490.
- Mine-site free cash flow of $87.5M.
- Cash costs per ounce sold in the first quarter was $1,017, down $196 per ounce or 16% from the prior quarter on strong gold sales.
- AISC per ounce sold of $1,490 was down $47 per ounce or 3% from the prior quarter.
- Attributable gold production guidance for 2022 is unchanged and is expected to be in the range of 570,000 to 640,000 ounces.
- Costs guidance for 2022 is unchanged with cash costs expected to be between $1,100 and $1,150 per ounce sold and AISC expected to be between $1,650 and $1,690 per ounce sold.
- Attributable gold production at Essakane in 2022 is expected to approximate the top-end of the range of 360,000 to 385,000 ounces.
- Attributable gold production at Rosebel in 2022 is expected to be in the range of 155,000 to 180,000 ounces.
- Gold production at the Westwood complex in 2022 is expected to be in the range of 55,000 to 75,000 ounces.