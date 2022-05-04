MULTICONSULT ASA ADR reports Q1 results
May 04, 2022 3:12 AM ETMULTICONSULT ASA ADR (MLTCY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- MULTICONSULT ASA ADR press release (OTCPK:MLTCY): Q1 Revenue of NOK 1.14B (+16.2% Y/Y).
- EBITDA was NOK 220.0 million, up from NOK 146.6 million, an increase of 50.1 per cent compared to the same period last year, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 19.3 per cent in the quarter compared to 15.0 per cent last year.
- EBITA was NOK 169.2 million, up from NOK 98.5 million, reflecting an EBITA margin of 14.9 per cent in the quarter compared 10.1 per cent in the same period last year.