Frontera Energy GAAP EPS of $1.05, revenue of $207.34B
May 04, 2022 3:30 AM ETFrontera Energy Corporation (FECCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Frontera Energy press release (OTCPK:FECCF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.05.
- Revenue of $207.34B (+32.2% Y/Y).
- Production averaged 41,100 boe/d, up 6.5% compared to 38,605 boe/d in the prior quarter and 40,599 boe/d in the first quarter of 2021.
- The Company's operating netback was $58.44/boe, up 22% compared with $47.80/boe in the prior quarter and $29.08/boe in the first quarter of 2021.
- Operating EBITDA was $132.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $148.3 million in the prior quarter and $69.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- Reiterate 2022 Operating EBITDA guidance of $575M-$625M at $90 per Bbl Brent.