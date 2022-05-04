Lundin Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, revenue of $216.47M misses by $13.82M

May 04, 2022 3:41 AM ETLundin Gold Inc. (FTMNF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lundin Gold press release (OTCPK:FTMNF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25.
  • Revenue of $216.47M (+54.6% Y/Y) misses by $13.82M.
  • The Company sold a total of 119,282 oz of gold, consisting of 75,928 oz of concentrate and 43,354 oz of doré at an average realized gold price of $1,862 per oz for total gross revenues from gold sales of $222.1 million.
  • Gold production was 121,665 oz, comprised of 78,601 oz of concentrate and 43,064 oz of doré.
  • The company's production guidance of 405,000 to 445,000 oz and AISC of $860 to $930 for 2022 remain unchanged.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.