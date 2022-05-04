Lundin Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, revenue of $216.47M misses by $13.82M
May 04, 2022 3:41 AM ETLundin Gold Inc. (FTMNF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lundin Gold press release (OTCPK:FTMNF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25.
- Revenue of $216.47M (+54.6% Y/Y) misses by $13.82M.
- The Company sold a total of 119,282 oz of gold, consisting of 75,928 oz of concentrate and 43,354 oz of doré at an average realized gold price of $1,862 per oz for total gross revenues from gold sales of $222.1 million.
- Gold production was 121,665 oz, comprised of 78,601 oz of concentrate and 43,064 oz of doré.
- The company's production guidance of 405,000 to 445,000 oz and AISC of $860 to $930 for 2022 remain unchanged.