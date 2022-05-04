Tamarack Valley Energy GAAP EPS of $0.06, revenue of $298.9M; updates FY22 guidance
May 04, 2022 3:45 AM ETTamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TNEYF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tamarack Valley Energy press release (OTCPK:TNEYF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.06.
- Revenue of $298.9M (+219.9% Y/Y).
- Achieved quarterly production volumes of 41,335 boe/d in Q1/22, representing an 73% increase compared to the same period in 2021.
- Generated adjusted funds flow of $166.6M in Q1/22 ($0.40/share basic and $0.39/share diluted) compared to $42.0 million in the same period in 2021 ($0.16/share basic and diluted).
- Generated free funds flow, excluding acquisition expenditures, of $41.2M.
- Total capital expenditures for the year have been updated to a range of $280 to $300 million.
- Production guidance has been increased to a range of 46,200 to 47,200 boe/d to reflect the Rolling Hills acquisition that is expected to close on or about June 10, 2022.