London -0.30%.

Germany -0.05%. Germany April final services PMI 57.6 vs 57.9 prelim.

Germany March trade balance €3.2 billion vs €9.8 billion expected.

France -0.15%. France April final services PMI 58.9 vs 58.8 prelim.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.3% in early trade. Basic resources dropped to lead losses while travel and leisure stocks gains.

Eurozone April final services PMI 57.7 vs 57.7 prelim.

Italy April services PMI 55.7 vs 54.5 expected.

Spain April services PMI 57.1 vs 55.9 expected.

Coming up in the session: UK March mortgage approvals, credit data at 0830 GMT; Eurozone March retail sales data at 0900 GMT and US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 29 April at 1100 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than one basis point to 2.97%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than three basis point to 0.99%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than three basis point to 1.99%.

European futures mixed. FTSE -0.27%; CAC +0.83%; DAX -0.09% and EURO STOXX -0.08%.