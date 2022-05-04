Athabasca Oil GAAP EPS of -$0.23, revenue of $389.42M; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 04, 2022 4:43 AM ETAthabasca Oil Corporation (ATHOF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Athabasca Oil press release (OTCPK:ATHOF): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.23.
  • Revenue of $389.42M (+84.0% Y/Y).
  • Record adjusted funds flow ~$75M and record free cash flow ~$44M.
  • Production above Guidance: 34,679 boe/d (92% Liquids) consisting of 27,909 bbl/d in Thermal Oil and 6,770 boe/d (57% Liquids) in Light Oil, ahead year-to-date of annual guidance of 33-34,000 boe/d.
  • The Company reiterates its 33,000 – 34,000 boe/d (92% Liquids) annual production guidance along with Capital Expenditure guidance of $128 million. 
  •  For 2022, Athabasca forecasts Adjusted EBITDA of ~$350 million, Adjusted Funds Flow of ~$300 million and Free Cash Flow of ~$180 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.