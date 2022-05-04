Equinor to begin $1.33B second tranche of stock buyback program in May
May 04, 2022 4:57 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) said it will begin the second tranche of its share buyback program for 2022 of $1.33B on May 16.
- The Norwegian State will participate in the share buy-backs on a proportionate basis, such that its stake in Equinor remains unchanged at 67%.
- In this second tranche, shares for up to ~$440M will be bought in the market, implying a total second tranche of ~$1.33B including redemption of shares from the Norwegian State.
- The second tranche will run from May 16 until no later than July 26.
- The company added that execution of the program from May 2022 and until April 2023 is subject to approval at annual general meeting on May 11.
- Equinor (EQNR) noted that the annual share buy-back program of $1.2B, introduced in June 2021, is expected to be executed when Brent Blend oil price is in or above the range of 50-60 USD/bbl.