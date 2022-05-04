Andersons signs agreement to divest its railcar repair business to Cathcart Rail
May 04, 2022 5:06 AM ETThe Andersons, Inc. (ANDE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) has signed an agreement to sell its railcar repair business to Cathcart Rail.
- The purchase is expected to close this summer.
- The Andersons railcar repair network aligns the company's portfolio around its core verticals of grain and fertilizer and advances the vision of being the most nimble and innovative ag supply chain company in North America.
- The divestment enables further debt reduction, increases financial flexibility for investment in future strategic growth opportunities.
- Earlier, Andersons Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 misses by $0.42, revenue of $3.98B beats by $1.15B.