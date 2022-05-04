Universal Technical agrees to acquire Concorde Career Colleges

May 04, 2022 5:13 AM ETUniversal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) to acquire Concorde Career Colleges, Inc. from Liberty Partners LLC.
  • Concorde offers over 20 programs across the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care, and Diagnostic fields and ended 2021 with ~7,400 students and delivered ~$180 million in revenue and $13 million in adjusted EBITDA for the year.
  • The deal expands Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s career-focused education brand portfolio into certificate, credential, and degree-granting healthcare programs.
  • The addition aligns with Universal Technical Institute's growth and diversification strategy, which is focused on offering a broader array of high-quality, in-demand workforce solutions to prepare students for a variety of careers in fast-growing fields and help close the country's skills gap by leveraging key industry partnerships.
  • Including the acquisition, Universal Technical Institute's revised longer term strategic roadmap now estimates fiscal 2025 revenue of more than $700 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 20%.
  • Terms of the transaction have been disclosed in Universal Technical Institute's Form 8-K and completion of the acquisition will occur pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
