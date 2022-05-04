Ranger Oil to acquire some Eagle Ford assets for ~$64M in accretive transactions

May 04, 2022 5:20 AM ETRanger Oil Corporation (ROCC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Oil drums stacked on top of each other

GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) to acquire three "bolt-on" oil producing properties in the Eagle Ford shale contiguous to Ranger's existing assets for a total purchase price of approximately $64M in cash.
  • The acquisitions are expected to be accretive to key financial metrics and will generate significant near-term operational synergies.
  • The transactions are expected to close early in the third quarter.
  • Q1 results will be out on May 5, 2022.
  • Darrin Henke, Ranger's President and CEO, said, "These strategic and accretive acquisitions of adjacent oil-weighted assets further demonstrate the strength of our business and our strategy of delivering shareholder value through a variety of avenues. We recently announced our achievement of leverage below 1.0x and our plans to begin a fixed dividend and a share repurchase program. As consolidation in the Eagle Ford continues, we see additional attractive opportunities that, at the right valuation, could add both immediate and long-term value to shareholders. We are firmly committed to disciplined capital allocation, the preservation of our strong balance sheet and using internally-generated cash flow to bolster our portfolio and grow shareholder value."
