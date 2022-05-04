The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has unveiled new sanctions on Russian energy, including a phase out of crude oil imports within six months and refined products by the end of the year. Brent oil futures (CO1:COM) climbed as much as 5% to $109 a barrel on the news, while WTI crude futures (CL1:COM) advanced 4% to over $106/bbl. The EU also proposed that Sberbank, Russia's largest financial institution, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international payment system, while "three big Russian state-owned broadcasters will be barred from EU airwaves."

Quote: "Let us be clear: it will not be easy," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a speech at the European Parliament. "Thus we maximize the pressure on Russia, while at the same time - and this is important - we minimize the collateral damage to us and our partners around the globe, because to help Ukraine we have to make sure that our economy remains strong."

The sanctions are aimed at denting one of Russia's most important sources of foreign earnings, but lucrative gas sales will stay intact for now. Moscow could also find other buyers looking to take advantage of the substantial discounts on its crude, like India and Turkey. "It might be just a game of musical chairs," declared Viktor Katona, an oil analyst at Kpler, while Rystad Energy even sees the Kremlin's total oil revenue rising 45% to $180B in 2022 as a rise in fuel prices counters any decline in production.

Exemptions: Von der Leyen didn't disclose any exclusions during her speech, but EU officials have privately confirmed that the commission's proposal includes flexibility for Slovakia and Hungary, which are both highly dependent on Russian energy. Additional time will be given to the two countries to phase out crude imports, likely until the end of 2023. While around 25% of Europe's oil is imported from Russia, there are big differences in the level of reliance among member nations (usually those closer to the Russian border are more dependent on its energy network).

