Bioventus reaffirms FY22 sales outlook, cancels $415M notes offering
May 04, 2022 5:37 AM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) reaffirmed its full-year 2022 net sales guidance and withdrew a $415M senior notes offering.
- The company said that based on current trends in its business, it was reaffirming its full-year 2022 net sales guidance to be in the range of $545M to $565M, including for units Bioness and Misonix. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $553.66M.
- Bioventus (BVS) expects full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $94M to $107M.
- In addition, Bioventus (BVS) said that its subsidiary has withdrawn the senior notes offering which was announced on April 26, as the company believes that current market conditions are not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of its stakeholders.
- The company noted that it is exploring alternative financing options to finance the upfront consideration of its previously announced call option to acquire CartiHeal.