Gentherm to acquire Alfmeier's Automotive Business for €177.5M
May 04, 2022 5:36 AM ETGentherm Incorporated (THRM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the automotive business of Treuchtlingen, Germany-headquartered Alfmeier Präzision for €177.5M in cash.
- The transaction, expected to close during Q3 of 2022, will be funded through a combination of Gentherm’s existing cash balances and revolving credit facility.
- Alfmeier is an innovative market leader in automotive lumbar and massage comfort solutions, with deep expertise in advanced valve system technologies, integrated electronics and software.
- Alfmeier’s automotive business to be acquired generated €232M in revenue for 2021.
- The acquisition of Alfmeier further expands Gentherm's value proposition beyond thermal in comfort, health, wellness and energy efficiency.
- In addition to revenue synergies, the company expects to achieve ~$10M in annual run-rate cost savings.
- "This transaction aligns well with global consumer demand for expanded offerings in vehicle passenger comfort. Combining Alfmeier's technological advancements in physiotherapy with Gentherm's expertise in thermophysiology maximizes our capabilities of providing world class comfort and wellness solutions," President and CEO Phil Eyler commented.