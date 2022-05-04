Lyft stock plunges premarket on disappointing Q2 outlook
May 04, 2022 5:56 AM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)UBERBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares sank more than 25% premarket Wednesday after mixed Q1 earnings results.
- Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $54.8M, an improvement of $127.8M compared to Q1 2021.
- Shares plunged as the ride hail company said it would have to spend more heavily to attract drivers and forecast operating earnings less than a quarter of Wall Street targets.
- The company guides Q2 revenue of $950M to $1B vs. consensus of $1.02B and adjusted EBITDA between $10M to $20M, missing the analysts' consensus of $83M, reflecting the added cost.
- Elaine Paul, chief financial officer of Lyft said, “We will continue improving service levels to benefit our business in the near-term and put us in the best position to support increasing demand over the long-term. We also expect to strategically invest in key business initiatives to support our continued growth.”
- "It will be very interesting to see if Uber feels the need to similarly ramp investments ... or if Lyft is unique in struggling to bring back and retain drivers for some reason," said D.A. Davidson analyst Tom White, ascribing Lyft's stock losses to the driver costs and outlook.
- LYFT down 26% premarket.
- Peer Uber (UBER) down 4% premarket, ahead of its earnings release on May 4 at 7.00 a.m. ET.