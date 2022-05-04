Barrick Gold declares $0.20 dividend, $0.10 base dividend and $0.10 additional dividend

May 04, 2022 6:03 AM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) declares $0.20/share quarterly dividend vs. prior dividend of $0.10.
  • This dividend comprises a base quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share and a performance dividend enhancement of an additional $0.10 per share.
  • Forward yield 3.57% (based on $0.20/share quarterly dividend)
  • Payable June 15; for shareholders of record May 27; ex-div May 26.
  • The $0.10 per share enhancement to the base quarterly dividend was achieved as a result of Barrick reporting net cash on its Consolidated Balance Sheet at March 31, 2022 of greater than $0.5 billion and less than $1 billion.
  • See GOLD Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
