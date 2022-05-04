Blue Water Vaccines' stock falls ~15% as certain stockholders plan to offer ~2.4M shares

May 04, 2022 6:00 AM ETBlue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Blue Water Vaccines' (NASDAQ:BWV) stock slumped pre-market after the company filed a preliminary prospectus notifying that certain stockholders may offer to sell up to ~2.43M common shares (placement shares) of the company.
  • Blue Water noted that it will not receive any proceeds from such sale.
  • The company said the placement shares held by selling stockholders, consists of ~590.41K placement shares, ~70.85K Wainwright warrant shares, ~590.41K prefunded warrant shares, and ~1.18M private investment option shares.
  • BWV -14.73% to $5.50 pre-market May 4
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.