Blue Water Vaccines' stock falls ~15% as certain stockholders plan to offer ~2.4M shares
May 04, 2022 6:00 AM ETBlue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Blue Water Vaccines' (NASDAQ:BWV) stock slumped pre-market after the company filed a preliminary prospectus notifying that certain stockholders may offer to sell up to ~2.43M common shares (placement shares) of the company.
- Blue Water noted that it will not receive any proceeds from such sale.
- The company said the placement shares held by selling stockholders, consists of ~590.41K placement shares, ~70.85K Wainwright warrant shares, ~590.41K prefunded warrant shares, and ~1.18M private investment option shares.
- BWV -14.73% to $5.50 pre-market May 4