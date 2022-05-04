Citi launches SEPA Instant Payments in Europe

May 04, 2022 6:01 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Citibank company office building in Shanghai Pudong Lujiazui

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) announced the launch of Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) Instant Payments in Europe, thereby increasing the bank’s global Instant Payments offering.
  • The launch will provide clients with the ability to pay to and receive from 36 SEPA countries instantly.
  • The new offering provides clients with a single point of access through Citi's platforms, CitiConnect for Files, CitiConnect API and CitiDirect, for executing Instant Payments.
  • Besides SEPA, the bank supports 29 other markets globally for Instant Payments; its Instant Payments capabilities can now reach 60+ countries around the world.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.