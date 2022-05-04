Citi launches SEPA Instant Payments in Europe
May 04, 2022 6:01 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) announced the launch of Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) Instant Payments in Europe, thereby increasing the bank’s global Instant Payments offering.
- The launch will provide clients with the ability to pay to and receive from 36 SEPA countries instantly.
- The new offering provides clients with a single point of access through Citi's platforms, CitiConnect for Files, CitiConnect API and CitiDirect, for executing Instant Payments.
- Besides SEPA, the bank supports 29 other markets globally for Instant Payments; its Instant Payments capabilities can now reach 60+ countries around the world.