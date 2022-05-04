Lumber Liquidators Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.03, revenue of $279.03M misses by $2.37M
May 04, 2022 6:03 AM ETLL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lumber Liquidators press release (NYSE:LL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $279.03M (-1.6% Y/Y) misses by $2.37M.
- Comparable store sales decreased 3.6% from the first quarter of 2021, but increased 3.3% on a two-year stack basis. The decrease in comparable store sales primarily reflected the same drivers as the change in net sales
- Operating margin of 1.8% decreased 280 basis points compared to the first quarter of last year; Adjusted operating margin1 of 1.7% decreased 340 basis points compared to the first quarter of last year, primarily reflecting increased SG&A as a percent of net sales and lower gross margin
- Outlook 2022:
- The Company continues to expect comparable store sales for the second quarter to improve on a percentage basis versus the first quarter of 2022, and to show positive growth for the full year 2022
- The Company’s outlook for net sales and comparable store sales growth anticipates inventories returning to optimal levels by the end of the first half as we bring in-transit inventories into our stores and distribution centers, and increasing traction on its growth strategies as the year progresses and the macroeconomic headwinds lessen
- The Company expects higher transportation and material costs will be a headwind to gross margins in 2022. The Company expects to continue to partially offset these higher costs through pricing, promotion and sourcing strategies but will monitor the market to inform and guide its decisions
- The Company expects SG&A as a percent of sales to increase in 2022 compared to 2021, reflecting an investment year in support of its goal to grow net sales to $1.5 billion by 2024
- The Company expects to invest $50 million to $70 million in inventory in 2022
- The Company expects capital expenditures in the range of approximately $28 million to $32 million, primarily to support growth strategies such as new stores
- The Company expects to open 20 to 25 new stores in 2022
- Shares -1.28% PM.