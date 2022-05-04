Generac Non-GAAP EPS of $2.09 beats by $0.17, revenue of $1.14B beats by $50M
May 04, 2022 6:03 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Generac press release (NYSE:GNRC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.09 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $1.14B (+41.2% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- The company is updating its full-year 2022 net sales growth guidance to be approximately 36% to 40% compared to the prior year on an as-reported basis, an increase from the previous expectation of approximately 32% to 36% growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin, before deducting for non-controlling interests, is expected to be approximately 21.5% to 22.5% as compared to the previous expectation of approximately 22% to 23.0%.