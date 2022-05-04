Murphy Oil Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.12, revenue of $552.96M misses by $108.44M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 04, 2022 6:04 AM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Murphy Oil press release (NYSE:MUR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $552.96M (+45.5% Y/Y) misses by $108.44M.
- Produced 141 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with 60 percent liquids volumes, due to strong operational performance across oil-weighted assets.
- Generated $409M of adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration, or $32.54 per barrel of oil equivalent sold.
- First quarter production was at the high end of the guidance range due to strong well performance in oil-weighted assets, and averaged 141 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) with 53 percent oil and 60 percent liquids.
- Murphy is revising its 2022 CAPEX guidance, with a 7 percent increase in the midpoint and an adjusted range of $900 million to $950 million.
The full year 2022 production guidance range remains unchanged at 164 to 172 MBOEPD.
Second quarter 2022 production is estimated to be in the range of 156 to 164 MBOEPD with 54 percent oil volumes, and is impacted by planned operated downtime of 4.9 MBOEPD onshore and 0.6 MBOEPD offshore, and non-operated downtime of 3.4 MBOEPD offshore.