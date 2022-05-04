Gentherm Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.06, revenue of $267.7M beats by $13.39M

May 04, 2022 6:08 AM ETGentherm Incorporated (THRM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gentherm press release (NASDAQ:THRM): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $267.7M (-7.2% Y/Y) beats by $13.39M.

  • Guidance: The Company maintains its full-year 2022 guidance that was initially provided on its year-end 2021 earnings release on February 17, 2022, excluding any impact from the announced acquisition of Alfmeier:

  • Product revenues between $1.12 billion and $1.22 billion vs consensus of $1.13B, based on the current forecast of customer orders, supply chain constraints, estimated recovery of industry-wide semiconductor supply, light vehicle production in the Company’s key markets growing at a low single-digit rate in 2022 versus 2021 and current foreign exchange rates
  • Adjusted EBITDA between 14% and 16% of product revenues
  • Full-year effective tax rate between 26% and 28%
  • Capital expenditures between $50 million and $60 million
