Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund to raise $90M in notes offering and $20M in preferred shares
May 04, 2022 6:12 AM ETKayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) reached a conditional agreement with institutional investors relating to a private placement of $90M of senior unsecured notes and $20M of Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares.
- The offer is expected to close on or about May 18, 2022, and there will be two fundings related to the transaction - $45M of Series RR Notes will be issued on May 18 and $45M of Series SS Notes and $20M of Series T MRP Shares will be issued on Aug.2, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be used to refinance existing leverage and for general corporate purposes.