LivaNova PLC Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 in-line, revenue of $240.2M beats by $8.63M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 04, 2022 6:14 AM ETLivaNova PLC (LIVN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- LivaNova PLC press release (NASDAQ:LIVN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 in-line.
- Revenue of $240.2M (-3.0% Y/Y) beats by $8.63M.
LivaNova continues to expect worldwide net sales for full-year 2022 to grow between 3 and 5 percent on a constant-currency basis after excluding the impact of the Heart Valves divestiture.
Adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2022 are still expected to be in the range of $2.50 to $2.80 vs. consensus of $2.61, assuming a share count of 54 million for full-year 2022. In 2022, the Company still estimates that adjusted free cash flow will be in the range of $90 to $110 million.