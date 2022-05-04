SiteOne Landscape GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.55, revenue of $805.3M beats by $63.29M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 04, 2022 6:17 AM ETSiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SiteOne Landscape press release (NYSE:SITE): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.55.
- Revenue of $805.3M (+23.9% Y/Y) beats by $63.29M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 97% to $67.8 million for the First Quarter 2022, compared to $34.5 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 310 basis points to 8.4%.
- For Fiscal 2022, we continue to expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $430 million to $450 million, which represents 4% to 8% growth over our exceptional Fiscal 2021 result. acquisitions.