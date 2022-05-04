SiteOne Landscape GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.55, revenue of $805.3M beats by $63.29M; reaffirms FY22 guidance

May 04, 2022 6:17 AM ETSiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SiteOne Landscape press release (NYSE:SITE): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.55.
  • Revenue of $805.3M (+23.9% Y/Y) beats by $63.29M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 97% to $67.8 million for the First Quarter 2022, compared to $34.5 million for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 310 basis points to 8.4%.
  • For Fiscal 2022, we continue to expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $430 million to $450 million, which represents 4% to 8% growth over our exceptional Fiscal 2021 result. acquisitions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.