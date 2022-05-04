Fresh Del Monte Produce Non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.14B beats by $20M

May 04, 2022 6:17 AM ETFresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce press release (NYSE:FDP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $1.14B (+4.6% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • "During the first quarter, our net sales increased by $49 million compared with the prior-year period – a direct benefit of leading the industry in the implementation of inflation-justified pricing actions. However, our cost of product sold increased by $64 million due to across-the-board inflationary pressures, resulting in lower operating income," said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We remained focused on driving incremental operating leverage through product innovation, cost management, and operational efficiencies as reflected in the significant growth in our third-party freight services."
