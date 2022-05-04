Amgen, BeiGene's Blincyto gets conditional approval in China to treat blood cancer subtype in children
May 04, 2022 6:30 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE), AMGNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted conditional approval to BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Blincyto injection to treat children with relapsed or refractory (R/R) CD19-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
- The NMPA granted conditional approval for adult patients in this indication in December 2020.
- BeiGene (BGNE) said the conditional approval of Blincyto (blinatumomab) was based on ex-China data and interim analysis results of a phase 3 trial of adult patients in China.
- The company added that full approval in this indication will depend on the results of a post-marketing study in China.
- ALL is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.