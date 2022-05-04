Centerra Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19, revenue of $295.2M
May 04, 2022 6:29 AM ETCenterra Gold Inc. (CGAU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Centerra Gold press release (NYSE:CGAU): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19.
- Revenue of $295.2M (+30.5% Y/Y).
- Gold production for the quarter of 93,784 ounces.
- Copper production for the quarter of 20.6 million pounds.
- Gold production costs for the quarter of $497 per ounce.
- Copper production costs for the quarter of $1.68 per pound.
- All-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis for the quarter of $395 per ounce.
- All-in costs on a by-product basis for the quarter of $516 per ounce.
- The Company’s full-year 2022 guidance for the Öksüt Mine and consolidated Centerra remain under review while guidance for the Mount Milligan Mine is unchanged since the last update.
- “We expect 2022 to be a transformative year for Centerra and we expect to see continued strong performance from our operating mines, advancement of the Goldfield Project, and meaningful generation of cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow.”