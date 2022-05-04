Fed Watch: First half-point hike in 22 years priced in

Here's what to know about Wednesday's Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

The FOMC's annoncement arrives at 2:00 p.m. ET and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Market braces for a half-point hike

Markets have fully priced in a 50-basis-point boost in the fed funds rate to a range of 0.75%-1%. The rate hike "will occur as the Fed simultaneously embarks on the long-awaited reduction in its balance sheet, which we think will shrink by nearly $3T through the end of 2024, from $8.93T today." wrote RSM chief U.S. economist Joseph Brusuelas in a note.

Labor market remains tight

The latest JOLTs survey for March showed opening rising to an unexpected all-time high of 11.55M, while the quits rate also rose. Powell has been hoping for some slack in the labor market, which would give the FOMC some more maneuverability in the pace of tightening.