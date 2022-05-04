Trane Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.13, revenue of $3.36B beats by $210M
May 04, 2022 6:32 AM ETTrane Technologies plc (TT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Trane Technologies press release (NYSE:TT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $3.36B (+11.3% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
Full-Year Updated 2022 Guidance: The Company expects full-year reported revenue guidance up ~9 percent; organic revenues up ~10 percent versus 2021, excluding 1 point of foreign exchange impact. GAAP continuing EPS of $6.88 to $7.08, including EPS of $(0.07) for transformation and other restructuring costs; adjusted continuing EPS of $6.95 to $7.15 vs consensus of $7.05.
- Revenue consensus for FY22 is $15.25B