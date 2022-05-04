Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $11.49 beats by $1.69, revenue of $2.97B beats by $280M

May 04, 2022 6:33 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:REGN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $11.49 beats by $1.69.
  • Revenue of $2.97B (+17.4% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
  • EYLEA U.S. net sales increased 13% Y/Y to $1.52B.
  • Dupixent global net sales(c)(recorded by Sanofi) increased 43% Y/Y to $1.81B.
  • Dupixent approved in EU for children aged 6–11 years with severe asthma.
  • FDA priority review granted for atopic dermatitis in children aged 6 months to 5 years and eosinophilic esophagitis.
  • For FY2022, the company expects adjusted gross margin on net product sales of 90% to 92%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.