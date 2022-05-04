Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $11.49 beats by $1.69, revenue of $2.97B beats by $280M
May 04, 2022 6:33 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:REGN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $11.49 beats by $1.69.
- Revenue of $2.97B (+17.4% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
- EYLEA U.S. net sales increased 13% Y/Y to $1.52B.
- Dupixent global net sales(c)(recorded by Sanofi) increased 43% Y/Y to $1.81B.
- Dupixent approved in EU for children aged 6–11 years with severe asthma.
- FDA priority review granted for atopic dermatitis in children aged 6 months to 5 years and eosinophilic esophagitis.
- For FY2022, the company expects adjusted gross margin on net product sales of 90% to 92%.