AmerisourceBergen Non-GAAP EPS of $3.22 beats by $0.30, revenue of $57.72B beats by $460M

May 04, 2022 6:33 AM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • AmerisourceBergen press release (NYSE:ABC): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.22 beats by $0.30.
  • Revenue of $57.72B (+17.4% Y/Y) beats by $460M.
  • 2022 Outlook: Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $10.80 to $11.05, raised from the previous range of $10.60 to $10.90.
  • Adjusted operating income to grow at least in the high-teens percent range, up from growth in the high-teens percent range;
  • U.S. Healthcare Solutions operating income to be in the range of $2.42 to $2.48 billion, representing growth of 7% to 10%, up from a range of $2.375 to $2.45 billion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.