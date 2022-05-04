AmerisourceBergen Non-GAAP EPS of $3.22 beats by $0.30, revenue of $57.72B beats by $460M
May 04, 2022 6:33 AM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AmerisourceBergen press release (NYSE:ABC): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.22 beats by $0.30.
- Revenue of $57.72B (+17.4% Y/Y) beats by $460M.
- 2022 Outlook: Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $10.80 to $11.05, raised from the previous range of $10.60 to $10.90.
- Adjusted operating income to grow at least in the high-teens percent range, up from growth in the high-teens percent range;
- U.S. Healthcare Solutions operating income to be in the range of $2.42 to $2.48 billion, representing growth of 7% to 10%, up from a range of $2.375 to $2.45 billion.