IDEXX Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $2.24 misses by $0.01, revenue of $836.54M in-line
May 04, 2022 6:35 AM ETIDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- IDEXX Laboratories press release (NASDAQ:IDXX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.24 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $836.54M (+7.6% Y/Y) in-line.
- Re-calibrated 2022 revenue outlook of $3.39B-$3.46B vs consensus of $3.54B reflects 5.5% - 8% reported growth and 7.5% - 10% organic
- Updated EPS outlook of $8.11 - $8.35 vs consensus of $9.44 includes estimated $0.72 of impact related to discrete research and development expense from the in-license of intellectual property during the second quarter, $0.10 of additional foreign exchange impact from the higher U.S. dollar and $0.05 of impact from higher interest rates
- Shares -1.02% PM.