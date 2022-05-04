NiSource Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 misses by $0.03
May 04, 2022 6:39 AM ETNiSource Inc. (NI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NiSource press release (NYSE:NI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 misses by $0.03.
- The company reaffirms its FY2022 non-GAAP diluted net operating earnings per share guidance of $1.42 to $1.48 vs. consensus of $1.45.
- "The NiSource team continues to execute on plans for the growth and sustainability of our business while delivering safe and reliable service to our customers," said Lloyd Yates, President and CEO. "Despite the expected delays in solar projects, the resiliency and flexibility of our business plan continues to support our commitment to deliver 7 - 9% compound annual growth in non-GAAP NOEPS from 2021 through 2024. I also look forward to sharing details around the extension of this growth plan at our Investor Day event this fall."