HIVE Blockchain reports 268.8 BTC produced in April 2022
May 04, 2022 6:44 AM ETHIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) reported global Bitcoin and Ethereum mining operations for April 2022, with a BTC HODL balance of 2,832 Bitcoin and 15,914 Ethereum as of May 2, 2022.
- The company produced 268.8 BTC (compared to 278.6 BTC in March 2022) with 2.0 Exahash of Bitcoin mining capacity at the start of April which increased to 2.15 Exahash of Bitcoin mining capacity at the end.
- Total bitcoin equivalent production in April 2022 stood at 458.3 BTC equivalent produced, 15.3 BTC Equivalent produced per day on average, 3.4 Exahash of BTC Equivalent Hashrate.
- Meanwhile, the Ethereum mining capacity at the start of April stood at 6.1 which increased to 6.26 Terahash of Ethereum mining capacity at the end of the month.
- Bitcoin mining hash power grew by 8% this month, through ongoing optimizations and electrical upgrades.
- "In April we produced an average of 9.0 BTC per day, and we are pleased to note that as of today, we are producing ~9.2 BTC a day even after the recent difficulty increase of 5.5%," Executive Chairman Frank Holmes commented.