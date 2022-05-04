Bright Health Group GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.09, revenue of $1.84B beats by $90M; FY22 guidance
May 04, 2022 6:50 AM ETBright Health Group, Inc. (BHG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bright Health Group press release (NYSE:BHG): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.84B (+110.4% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
For full year 2022, Bright Health Group is providing the following guidance and commentary: total revenue is expected to be $6.8 billion to $7.1 billion vs. consensus of $6.99B with an expected enterprise Medical Cost Ratio between 90% and 94%; on a segment basis, Bright HealthCare end-of-year membership is expected to be approximately 1,000,000, while NeueHealth Revenue is expected to be approximately $2.3 billion; Intercompany Revenue elimination, comprised of payments from Bright HealthCare to NeueHealth for managing patient care and for network services, is expected to be approximately $1.2 to $1.4 billion; and adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is expected to be a loss of between $500.0 and $800.0 million.