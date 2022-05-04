APi Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.47B beats by $60M
May 04, 2022 6:51 AM ETAPi Group Corporation (APG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- APi Group press release (NYSE:APG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.47B (+83.1% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- APi Co-Chair James E. Lillie added: “We have had a solid start to the year and the integration of Chubb is on track and the business is performing in line with our expectations. Our belief when acquiring Chubb was that the acquisition would not only position APi well for continued success and improve the protective moat surrounding the business, but that it would also create significant upside for shareholders and employees. We believe the combined business will offer customers more customized and proprietary offerings through our uniquely trained technicians and engineers. In addition, we believe that our scale will drive synergies and savings that can be redeployed back into the business to accelerate growth while enhancing margin expansion. We look forward to providing more color on our strategic activities related to the acquisition of Chubb later in the year.”