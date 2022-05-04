The ODP Corporation Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.48, revenue of $2.2B beats by $70M

May 04, 2022 6:53 AM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • The ODP Corporation press release (NASDAQ:ODP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.48.
  • Revenue of $2.2B (-7.2% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • The Company continues to anticipate generating annual revenue, operating and cash flow results in a range consistent with the prior year on a comparable basis, and expects to refine and update its outlook for 2022 as conditions related to the pandemic and supply chain challenges dissipate, and further progress is made on its previously disclosed strategic initiatives.
  • Shares +1.86% PM.
