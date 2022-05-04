Moderna GAAP EPS of $8.58 beats by $3.37, revenue of $6.1B beats by $1.67B
May 04, 2022 6:53 AM ET
- Moderna press release (NASDAQ:MRNA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $8.58 beats by $3.37.
- Revenue of $6.1B (+214.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.67B.
- The increase in 2022 was primarily due to increased product sales. Product sales for the first quarter of 2022 were $5.9 billion from sales of the Company's COVID vaccine, compared to $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
- Shares +2.7% PM.
- Moderna reiterates its 2022 signed advance purchase agreements of approximately $21 billion
- FY22 Outlook
- Research & Development (R&D) and Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses : Full year expenses expected to be approximately $4 billion.
- Tax Rate: The Company expects an effective tax rate for the full year in the mid-teen percentage range.
- Capital Expenditures: Expect capital investments for 2022 in the range of $0.6-$0.8 billion.
- Cost of Sales: Cost of sales as percentage of product sales are expected to be in the low-to-mid 20s percentage range.