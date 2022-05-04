Moderna GAAP EPS of $8.58 beats by $3.37, revenue of $6.1B beats by $1.67B

May 04, 2022 6:53 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Moderna press release (NASDAQ:MRNA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $8.58 beats by $3.37.
  • Revenue of $6.1B (+214.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.67B.
  • The increase in 2022 was primarily due to increased product sales. Product sales for the first quarter of 2022 were $5.9 billion from sales of the Company's COVID vaccine, compared to $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Shares +2.7% PM.
  • Moderna reiterates its 2022 signed advance purchase agreements of approximately $21 billion
  • FY22 Outlook
  • Research & Development (R&D) and Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses : Full year expenses expected to be approximately $4 billion.
  • Tax Rate: The Company expects an effective tax rate for the full year in the mid-teen percentage range.
  • Capital Expenditures: Expect capital investments for 2022 in the range of $0.6-$0.8 billion.
  • Cost of Sales: Cost of sales as percentage of product sales are expected to be in the low-to-mid 20s percentage range.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.