MarketAxess reports 56% growth in April total trading average daily volume
May 04, 2022 6:56 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced monthly trading volume for April 2022 wherein it registered strong growth in average daily trading volume in April in Credit and Rates, driven by broad-based market share gains across product areas.
- Total trading average daily volume stood at $38.1B (+56%) which consists of credit ADV of $12.2B, up 14%, and rates ADV of $25.9B, up 90%.
- U.S. high-grade ADV of $6B, up 14%; estimated market share of 22.6%, up from 21% while U.S. high-yield ADV rose 6% to $1.6B.
- Emerging markets ADV of $2.9B (+15%), Eurobond ADV of $1.4B (+1%), U.S. Treasury ADV of $25.5B (+91%).
- The company's monthly portfolio trading volume stood at $7.3B.