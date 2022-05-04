Emerson Electric Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.11, revenue of $4.79B beats by $80M

May 04, 2022 6:57 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Emerson Electric press release (NYSE:EMR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $4.79B (+8.1% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Increased 2022 Full Year Outlook to reflect continued strong demand and execution
  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.515 per share of common stock payable June 10, 2022 to stockholders of record May 13, 2022
  • FY22 Outlook: Net and Underlying Sales guidance is increased by 2 percent to 8 to 10 percent and 9 to 11 percent, respectively vs. 7.1% consensus.
  • Earnings Per Share guidance of $4.77 to $4.92 is increased to reflect the operational impact of increased sales guidance.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share are increased to $4.95 to $5.10 vs. $4.97 consensus.
  • Operating Cash Flow is now expected to be $3.6 billion due to increased inventory resulting from supply chain constraints.
  • Capital spending was reduced to approximately $600 million.
  • Free Cash Flow is now expected to be $3.0 billion. Free cash flow conversion is expected to be approximately 100 percent for 2022.
  • Q2 Guidance:
  • Net sales growth of 9-11% vs. 7.12% consensus
  • Adj. EPS of $1.25-$1.30 vs. $1.32 consensus
