Emerson Electric Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.11, revenue of $4.79B beats by $80M
May 04, 2022 6:57 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Emerson Electric press release (NYSE:EMR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $4.79B (+8.1% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Increased 2022 Full Year Outlook to reflect continued strong demand and execution
- Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.515 per share of common stock payable June 10, 2022 to stockholders of record May 13, 2022
- FY22 Outlook: Net and Underlying Sales guidance is increased by 2 percent to 8 to 10 percent and 9 to 11 percent, respectively vs. 7.1% consensus.
- Earnings Per Share guidance of $4.77 to $4.92 is increased to reflect the operational impact of increased sales guidance.
- Adjusted Earnings Per Share are increased to $4.95 to $5.10 vs. $4.97 consensus.
- Operating Cash Flow is now expected to be $3.6 billion due to increased inventory resulting from supply chain constraints.
- Capital spending was reduced to approximately $600 million.
- Free Cash Flow is now expected to be $3.0 billion. Free cash flow conversion is expected to be approximately 100 percent for 2022.
- Q2 Guidance:
- Net sales growth of 9-11% vs. 7.12% consensus
- Adj. EPS of $1.25-$1.30 vs. $1.32 consensus