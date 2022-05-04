Xylem Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.27B beats by $30M
May 04, 2022 6:57 AM ETXylem Inc. (XYL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Xylem press release (NYSE:XYL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $1.27B (+0.8% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Continuing strong underlying demand: Organic orders growth of 14%, up 12% on a reported basis.
- Xylem now expects full-year 2022 organic revenue growth to be in the range of 4 to 6 percent, and 1 to 3 percent on a reported basis. This represents an increase from the Company’s previous full-year organic revenue guidance of 3 to 5 percent, and 1 to 3 percent on a reported basis. Reported revenue growth remains the same as our previous guidance due to the expected impact of foreign exchange effect.
- Full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 16.0 to 17.0 percent. This results in adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.70, narrowed from the previous range of $2.35 to $2.70. The increased guidance reflects strong demand, commercial momentum and price realization partially offset by foreign exchange headwinds.