CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) recorded a topline and bottom-line beat for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday and raised the full-year earnings guidance while its contribution to battle the pandemic appeared to be on the wane.

In 1Q 2022, the company performed over six million COVID-19 tests, and administered more than eight million COVID-19 vaccines compared to more than eight million tests and 20 million vaccines it handled in the preceding quarter when the Omicron variant became dominant.

Total revenue for the quarter reached $79.8B with ~11% YoY growth, driven by ~13% YoY growth in the Health Care Benefits Segment, which generated $23.1B revenue. The medical benefit ratio increased marginally to ~83.5%, indicating a trend toward normalized total medical costs. Meanwhile, the medical membership improved by 674K members from the 2021 year-end to 24.5M.

The retail/LTC segment posted $25.4B revenue with ~9% YoY growth as prescriptions filled on a 30-day equivalent basis grew ~5% YoY compared to ~12% in 4Q 2021.

Meanwhile, Pharmacy Services Segment reported $39.5B revenue with ~9% YoY growth. The total pharmacy claims processed increased ~6% YoY on a 30-day equivalent basis as the company witnessed net new business and higher utilization after a weaker cough, cold, and flu season in the prior-year period.

“We once again showed the power of our purpose and potential, building on our strong momentum and raising full-year guidance as a result," Chief Executive Karen S. Lynch said ahead of the earnings call at 8:00 a.m. EST.

For 2022, CVS Health (CVS) has raised the adj. earnings per share guidance to $8.20 – $8.40 from $8.10 – $8.30 estimated three months ago, while the consensus forecasts indicate $8.27 per share.

CVS Health (CVS) has added ~2% in the pre-market so far. Stocks that correlate with the pharmacy operator's earnings include Cardinal Health (CAH), McKesson (MCK) and Rite Aid (RAD), according to Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch.

