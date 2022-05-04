Johnson Controls International Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 in-line, revenue of $6.1B misses by $60M

May 04, 2022 7:00 AM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Johnson Controls International press release (NYSE:JCI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 in-line.
  • Revenue of $6.1B (+9.1% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
  • For Q3, the company expects organic revenue up high-single digits year-over year; Adjusted segment EBITA margin decline of 80 to 100 basis points, year-over-year; Adjusted EPS before special items of $0.82 to $0.87 vs. consensus of $1.02.
  • For FY2022, the company expects rganic revenue growth of 8% to 10% year-over year; Adjusted segment EBITA margin flat to down 30 basis points, year-over-year; Adjusted EPS before special items of $2.95 to $3.05 down from prior view of $3.22 to $3.32; representing 11% to 15% growth year-over-year vs. consensus of $3.27.
