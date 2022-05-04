Uber EPS of -$3.04, revenue of $6.9B beats by $800M
May 04, 2022 7:01 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Uber press release (NYSE:UBER): Q1 EPS of -$3.04 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.11.
- Net loss attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. was $5.9 billion, which includes a $5.6 billion headwind (pre-tax) relating to Uber’s equity investments, primarily due to aggregate unrealized losses related to the revaluation of Uber’s Grab, Aurora, and Didi stakes. Additionally, net loss includes $359 million in stock-based compensation expense.
- Revenue of $6.9B (+137.9% Y/Y) beats by $800M.
- Shares -3%
- Gross Bookings of $26.4 billion, up 35% year-over-year, and above the high-end of the guidance range
- Monthly Active Platform Consumers: 115M
- Trips 1713M
For Q2 2022, we anticipate:
- Gross Bookings of $28.5 billion to $29.5 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA of $240 million to $270 million