Marriott Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.33, revenue of $4.2B misses by $30M
May 04, 2022 7:02 AM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Marriott press release (NASDAQ:MAR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.33.
- Revenue of $4.2B (+81.0% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 96.5 percent worldwide, 99.1 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 88.5 percent in international markets, compared to the 2021 first quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $759 million in the 2022 first quarter, compared to first quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $296 million.
- The company added roughly 11,800 rooms globally during the first quarter, including approximately 5,300 rooms in international markets and a total of more than 2,500 conversion rooms.
- At quarter end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled nearly 2,900 properties and more than 489,000 rooms, including roughly 20,800 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Approximately 201,400 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the 2022 first quarter.
- Shares +0.55% PM.