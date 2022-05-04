MBA Mortgage Applications see an increase of 2.5%, first time since early March

May 04, 2022 7:03 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • MBA Mortgage Applications
  • Composite Index: 2.5% vs. -8.3% prior
  • The increase was amid mortgage rates narrowing marginally, and the spring housing market starting its historically busiest time.
  • Purchase Index: 4.1% vs. -8% prior
  • Refinance Index: -0.2% vs. -9% prior
  • 30-year mortgage rate at 5.36% vs. 5.37%
  • "The purchase market remains challenged by low levels of housing inventory and rapid home-price gains, as well as the affordability hit from higher mortgage rates that are forcing prospective buyers to factor in higher monthly payments," MBA Economist Joel Kan commented.
