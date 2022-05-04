MBA Mortgage Applications see an increase of 2.5%, first time since early March
May 04, 2022 7:03 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: 2.5% vs. -8.3% prior
- The increase was amid mortgage rates narrowing marginally, and the spring housing market starting its historically busiest time.
- Purchase Index: 4.1% vs. -8% prior
- Refinance Index: -0.2% vs. -9% prior
- 30-year mortgage rate at 5.36% vs. 5.37%
- "The purchase market remains challenged by low levels of housing inventory and rapid home-price gains, as well as the affordability hit from higher mortgage rates that are forcing prospective buyers to factor in higher monthly payments," MBA Economist Joel Kan commented.