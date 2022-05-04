Amarin Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.05, revenue of $94.6M misses by $33.61M
- Amarin press release (NASDAQ:AMRN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $94.6M (-33.5% Y/Y) misses by $33.61M.
- As of March 31, 2022, Amarin reported aggregate cash and investments of $389.3 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $219.2 million and liquid short-term and long-term investments of $143.4 million and $26.7 million, respectively.
2022 Financial Outlook: Given the ongoing global impact of COVID-19, as well as the uncertainty resulting from the impact of generic IPE availability in the U.S. and challenges for most drugs seeking market access in Europe, Amarin will continue to suspend 2022 revenue guidance; however, the company will continue to evaluate its ability to provide greater financial outlook insight as the year progresses.
Amarin reiterates its belief that current cash and investments and other assets are adequate to support continued operations, including European launch activities for at least the next twelve months.
- Shares +2.19% PM.