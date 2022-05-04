Charles River Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $2.75 beats by $0.03, revenue of $913.9M beats by $5.26M; updates FY22 guidance
May 04, 2022 7:05 AM ETCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Charles River Laboratories press release (NYSE:CRL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.75 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $913.9M (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.26M.
- The Company is updating its 2022 financial guidance, which was previously provided on February 16, 2022. Reported revenue growth guidance is being increased by 50 basis points to 13.5% to 15.5% vs. consensus of $ 13.49% Y/Y to reflect the Explora BioLabs acquisition, organic revenue growth guidance remains unchanged for 2022.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $11.50 – $11.75 unchanged from prior vs. consensus of $11.64; GAAP EPS of $8.70 – $8.95 (prior $9.20 – $9.45).
- Free cash flow of ~$450M; Cash flow from operating activities of ~$810M.