Tupperware Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 misses by $0.40, revenue of $348.1M misses by $8.7M
May 04, 2022 7:05 AM ETTupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tupperware press release (NYSE:TUP): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 misses by $0.40.
- Revenue of $348.1M (-15.9% Y/Y) misses by $8.7M.
- Due to its first quarter 2022 performance, the rapidly changing inflationary environment, uncertainty relating to the full impact of the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on its business, as well as the volatility relating to fundamental changes being made to its business, the Company no longer believes it will achieve its full year 2022 targets for diluted adjusted earnings per share and operating cash flow net of investing cash flow, and has therefore decided to withdraw its previously issued guidance.
- Shares -0.61% PM.